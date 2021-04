His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, made a phone call this evening with his brother His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the brotherly Turkish Republic.

During the call, they reviewed the strategic relations between the two brotherly countries, and means of supporting and developing them, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments on the regional and international arenas of common interest.