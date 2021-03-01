His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country Al Mufdi, made a phone call with His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which His Highness reassured his health and expressed his heartfelt wishes The conclusion is for him to continue to be healthy and in good health, and to the brotherly Saudi people with continued progress and prosperity.

During the call, His Highness and His Royal Highness discussed the latest regional and international developments, and expressed their eagerness to promote joint Arab and Gulf action. His Highness, the Emir of the State of Qatar, also affirmed the State of Qatar’s firm support for the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and everything that would enhance the security, stability and sovereignty of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and consider its stability as an integral part of the stability of the State of Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council system.