His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated our Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim for winning the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

His Highness the Amir said – on his official account on Twitter – “Congratulations to our hero Moataz Barshim and to Qatar on this victory. You are a model of hard work and perseverance for Qatari youth.”