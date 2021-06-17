Next Monday, H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will deliver a speech at the opening session of the Qatar Economic Forum in cooperation with Bloomberg, which is being held under the generous patronage of His Highness.

Many leaders of countries and heads of government, including His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, and His Excellency Mr. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Great Britain, participate in the Forum, in its first version, which is held via video communication technology, and is produced by (Bloomberg Live). Northern Ireland, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, President Macky Sall of Senegal, and Armen Sarkissian of Armenia, in addition to more than 100 speakers from all over the world.

The Forum, which will be held from June 21-23, 2021, will host a global elite of more than 2,000 CEOs, inspirational figures and decision-makers in the fields of finance, economics, investment, technology, energy, education, sports and climate, who will work together to identify opportunities, provide solutions and rethink the landscape. The global economy from the perspective of the Middle East.

The launch of the forum in Doha highlights the strategic location of the State of Qatar and its ability to link between Asia, Africa and beyond, which in turn will also represent a focus for dynamic discussions among the participants on the importance of consolidating and deepening means of cooperation and communication as a means to enhance economic opportunities.

The agenda of the three-day forum includes six main themes: the “Advanced Technology” axis, which will highlight the permanent changes in the relationship between humans and technology, the “Sustainable World” axis, which will explore the intersection of capitalism with the climate, and Markets and Investment It discusses the ability of investors, in their relentless pursuit of growth opportunities, to shape a more resilient global economy, the “energy flows and trade” hub, which brings together global energy brokers to share their vision for the future, the “changing consumer” that addresses the future of trade, and “a more inclusive world” To provide insights into the post-coronavirus recovery of societies.

The list of speakers also includes:Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell, Nubar Afian, Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, Claire Akamanzi, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Group CEO of Qatar Airways, and His Excellency Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and CEO of Qatar Petroleum His Excellency Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Acting Minister of Finance, His Excellency Dr. Hanan al-Kuwari, Minister of Public Health, His Excellency Mansour bin Ibrahim al-Mahmoud, CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority, His Excellency Ahmed al-Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Free Zones Authority in Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatari Diar and CEO of Qatargas, His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor Al Thani, former Prime Minister, His Excellency Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, and AishaHussain Al-Fardan, personal advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Fardan Holding Group and Vice-President of the Qatari Businesswomen’s Association.

Dewji, CEO of Mittel and Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Volkswagen Group, Mark Dixon, Founder and CEO of IWG, Didier Drogba, Vice President of Peace and Sports Organization, Borre Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson Group, Sergio Ermotti, Chairman of Swiss Re, Aziz Al Othman Fakhro, Managing Director of the Arid Group, and Henry Fernandez, Chairman of the Board Management and CEO of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, and Dr. Laila Faury, CEO of JSE Group, and Dame Jane Anne Jade, founder and CEO of Snoop.

Paula Kahumbo, founder and CEO of Gracia Machel Wildlife Live, Garcia Machel President of the Garcia Machel Fund, Yvonne Manzi McCullough, CEO of Air Rwanda, Lord Mandelson, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Global Advisor, Rita Marques, Minister of State for Tourism of the Republic of Portugal, Roberto Marquez, Executive Chairman and CEO, Natura Group and Co, Blythe Masters CEO, Motif Capital Partners, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Ventures, Stephen T. Mnuchin, the 77th Secretary of the Treasury of the United States of America and Amina J. Mohamed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the International Organization of la Francophonie, and Dr. James Mwangi, Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group Holdings, CEO of Equity Group Corporation and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization and Dr.

Produced by Bloomberg LIVE using a premium cross-platform 360 technology experience, the forum will be streamed live through the Bloomberg Terminal and news coverage across Bloomberg Group’s global media platforms, including Bloomberg TV and bloomberg.com.

The latest updates on the speakers and the full agenda can be found on the website: qatareconomicforum.com.