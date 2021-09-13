H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and His Excellency Lieutenant-General Mohamed Idriss Deby Itno, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields, especially in the areas of politics, economy and development.

The discussions, which were held at the Amiri Diwan this afternoon, also dealt with the most prominent regional and international developments.

The talks were attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, and from the Chadian side, Their Excellencies, members of the accompanying official delegation.