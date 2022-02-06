His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with a number of Their Excellencies, Highnesses and Excellencies, leaders of brotherly and friendly countries and senior officials, on the sidelines of the luncheon hosted by President Xi Jinping, President of the friendly People’s Republic of China, in the Great Hall of the People, today. In honor of the guests and heads of delegations participating in the 24th Winter Olympics, held in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

His Highness met with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Dr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, and President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

His Highness also met His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, His Excellency Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and His Excellency Mr. Abdullah Shahid, President of the session Seventy-sixth United Nations General Assembly.