His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning Mr. Ryan Lance, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ConocoPhillips and the accompanying delegation, to greet His Highness on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations of cooperation in the field of energy and prospects for their development, according to the website of the Amiri Diwan.