His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received at the Amiri Diwan this morning, Their Excellencies the Speaker and members of the Shura Council.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed them, wishing them success in serving the country and the citizen, and contributing to advancing development and the country’s comprehensive renaissance.

For their part, the Speaker and members of the Shura Council expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir, stressing their keenness on the interest of the country and on performing the tasks entrusted to them with honesty and sincerity in order to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the Qatari people.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir.

It was also attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.