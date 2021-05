His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, sent a written message to his brother His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, related to brotherly relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was delivered by His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, the country’s ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, when His Majesty the King of Jordan received him at Al Husseiniya Palace today