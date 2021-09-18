His Highness the Amir presents in his speeches visions of the challenges that haunt the international community

The participation and speeches of His Highness the Emir gain great importance

Qatar’s message to the world promotes the goals of peace, cooperation and belonging to one humanity

Integrated visions for cooperation to address the repercussions of Corona, climate and terrorism

The Palestinian cause lies at the heart of His Highness’ speeches

H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in New York yesterday, to participate in the meetings of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, will address the opening session of the general debate next Tuesday.

His Highness, the Emir of the country, is keen to address the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly annually, based on His Highness’s belief – may God protect him – in the importance of international cooperation and the role of the United Nations and its noble mission to maintain peace and stability in the world and defuse international crises, as the State of Qatar contributes a great role to achieving The objectives of the United Nations, in particular, its outstanding efforts in achieving regional and international security and stability.

The participation of His Highness and his speeches at the United Nations is of great importance, based on the role

that the State of Qatar plays at the regional and international levels as one of the most prominent peace-makers in the world through its many mediations and outstanding contributions in defusing tensions in the region, the region and beyond, and establishing and achieving international peace and security. This has strengthened its position at the international level, and earned it the appreciation and respect of the countries of the world because of its efforts in this context.

The countries of the world are looking with great interest to His Highness’s speech, especially in terms of the pivotal and important role that the State of Qatar plays in the Afghan file and its efforts to achieve stability and peace in Afghanistan, as it has become the main channel of communication between the West and the Taliban movement, in addition to the successful and continuous missions it has accomplished in The massive evacuation operations that contributed to saving the lives of tens of thousands of foreigners and Afghan civilians, and the re-operation of Kabul International Airport in front of humanitarian aid and international flights.

One humanity.

His Highness’s participation and speeches before the United Nations, during the past years, gained importance from the fact that they dealt with insights to confront the major challenges that constitute a concern for the international community, such as the issue of terrorism and how to address it, and dealing with the Corona pandemic and its repercussions, and the implications related to the issue of climate change, and efforts to achieve international peace and security through preventive diplomacy and mediation to resolve disputes by peaceful means.

During his speech at the seventy-fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly, His Highness the Amir reminded the member states that the celebration of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the founding of the United Nations is an important station to remember that it is an institutional expression of our awareness that we belong to one humanity, and pointed out that the outbreak of the (Covid-19) pandemic. We mentioned that we live on the same planet, noting that multilateral cooperation is the only way to face the challenges of epidemics, climate and the environment in general, as well as when dealing with issues of poverty, war and peace, and achieving our common goals in security and stability.

Climate challenges and terrorism

The issue of terrorism is a pivotal item in His Highness’s speeches, as it is one of the most important challenges facing the world because it poses a real threat to international peace and security, and impedes the achievement of sustainable development for peoples, as the State of Qatar spares no effort in actively participating in international and regional efforts. To address this phenomenon and address its roots, especially by supporting education for millions of children, youth and women and creating job opportunities for young people, as well as strengthening the strategic partnership with the relevant United Nations organs, such as the opening of the Program Office of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism in Doha in order to apply behavioral insights to combating terrorism. Terrorism and violent extremism.

The United Nations witnessed an important participation of His Highness in the Climate Change Summit, where Qatar plays an active role in the field of development assistance to developing countries and least developed countries, and supports countries affected by the negative effects of climate change, and Qatar implemented its pledge to make a contribution of $100 million to support the least developed countries and countries Small island developing countries to deal with climate change. Qatar is also preparing to host the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries.

The Palestinian cause The

conflicts in many countries in the region, especially the Palestinian issue, constituted a central aspect of His Highness’s speeches over the past years, as His Highness’s vision remained supportive of stability and efforts for political solutions, giving priority to dialogue based on common interests and respect for the sovereignty of countries.

In the Palestinian issue, which lies at the heart of His Highness’ speeches, His Highness continued to present a clear vision, emphasizing that the just and desired peace can only be achieved through Israel’s full commitment to the references and resolutions of international legitimacy, which the Arabs accepted and upon which the Arab Peace Initiative is based, and that any arrangements that do not Based on these references, they do not achieve peace, even if they are called peace. It may have goals other than a just solution to the question of Palestine, and other than achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. The speeches always remind the international community of its responsibilities, by pointing out that the international community is powerless and does not take any effective steps in confronting the Israeli intransigence and the continued occupation of Palestinian and Arab lands, despite the international consensus on the justness of the Palestine issue.

His Highness does not hesitate to say that the fact that the Palestine issue remains without a just solution, and Israel’s continued settlement and creation of facts on the ground without deterrence, puts the biggest question mark on the credibility of the international community and its institutions.

The issues of the region

and on the Syrian crisis and the unprecedented humanitarian tragedies it witnessed over ten years, His Highness’s speeches stress the firm position of the State of Qatar that the only way to end the Syrian crisis is a political solution based on the Geneva Statement (1), and the implementation of Security Council Resolution No. 2254 And continuing with the international community to support efforts to achieve justice and hold accountable the perpetrators of the atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Syria, as well as continuing to provide all aspects of support and assistance to the brotherly Syrian people in the areas of displacement and asylum until the end of this crisis.

As for the situation in brotherly Yemen, His Highness affirms in his continuous speeches before the United Nations that the only way to resolve this crisis is through negotiation between the Yemenis in accordance with the outcomes of the national dialogue, the Gulf initiative and the relevant Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution No. 2216. With an emphasis on Qatar’s firm position on the unity of Yemen and safety of its territory.

The speeches of His Highness remained supportive of peace and stability in Sudan and Libya and support and support the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples for stability, development and prosperity.