His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, would like, under his kind patronage, to include the opening of the first ordinary session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the fiftieth annual session of the Shura Council, on the morning of tomorrow, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the headquarters of the Council.

On this occasion, His Highness will deliver a speech in which he presents the state’s directions regarding the priorities of internal affairs and the main features of foreign policy, as well as what Qatar has achieved during the past year and its aspirations for further progress and development.