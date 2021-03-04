Important information for passengers arriving at Hamad International Airport.

Using your e-gate card

If you have a valid e-gate card, then please proceed directly to the e-gate area. This is located towards your right-hand side as you approach the passport control area (map).

Visa on arrival

For detailed information regarding entry visas, please see these pages: link 1, link 2

If your passport is from one of the countries on this list then you’re eligible for a single-entry visa on arrival. This is valid for a one-month stay in Qatar. Please approach an immigration counter, present your passport and pay your visa fee.

If you’re a resident of a GCC country (Gulf Cooperation Council) then you’re eligible for a single-entry visa on arrival. The visa will only be issued if your residence permit is valid for at least six months and if your profession (as mentioned on your residence permit) appears on this list. Please approach an immigration counter, present your passport and pay your visa fee. Your visa will be valid for a one-month stay in Qatar and it can be renewed for a further two months.

Paying your visa fee

The easiest way to pay your visa fee is with your credit card or debit card, directly at an immigration counter. The visa fee depends on your nationality and type of visa.

If you’d like to pay your visa fee with cash, then you need to visit the designated bank counter (map) before you approach a passport control counter. The bank will charge a fee (QAR 25/USD 7) for processing your cash payment. All major currencies are accepted.

Getting a visa before you travel

If you’re not eligible for a visa on arrival (please see eligibility criteria above), then you need to arrange a visa before you travel to Qatar. This can be done at Qatari embassies around the world, or by enquiring with a hotel you have a booking with in Qatar. The visa fee depends on your nationality and type of visa (click here for more details on visa fees). Please ensure you plan enough time for the visa to be processed.

If you’re flying with Qatar Airways, then you may be able to arrange a visa on arrival by booking a hotel stay for the duration of your visit. Please visit the Qatar Airways Holidays website for more information and assistance. Please note that the normal visa processing time is about two weeks, while the fast-track service takes about five to six days.

Priority processing

All Al Maha customers, special assistance travellers and unaccompanied minors receive priority processing on arrival at Hamad International Airport.

Things to avoid

Please don’t approach a passport control counter if you’d like to pay your visa fee in cash. The passport control counters can only accept credit cards and debit cards. Please use the designated bank counter for cash payment (map).

Please don’t commence your journey before confirming visa requirements. This will help minimise any inconvenience or delays during travel.

Solving problems

If for any reason you’re denied entry into Qatar, then the Ministry of Interior and your airline will provide guidance and assistance.

Getting an e-gate card

If you’re a Qatari national, an expatriate resident in Qatar, or a citizen of a GCC country (Gulf Cooperation Council), then you can apply for an e-gate card by visiting the Ministry of Interior office in Al Gharafa (Doha). Please click here for more details.

Departures

Important information for passengers departing from Hamad International Airport.

Exit permits

To find out if you need an exit permit, please visit the Hukoomi website

If members of your family are visiting you in Qatar, then any male visitors whose stay in Qatar exceeds one month are required to obtain an exit permit when exiting the country (female family members are exempt).

Clearing passport control

Scan your boarding card at the automated security gates just before the passport control area.

Keep your travel documents (passport, exit permit, boarding pass and ticket) ready to present to the immigration officer.

Dedicated lanes are available for First Class and Business Class passengers.

Priority processing

All Al Maha customers, special assistance travellers and unaccompanied minor receive priority processing when departing from Hamad International Airport.

Things to avoid

If you’re travelling to a GCC country (Gulf Cooperation Council), then your passport must be valid for at least six months (three months for GCC citizens). Please make sure your passport meets this requirement, otherwise your airline won’t be able to accept you for travel.

If you have any unpaid fines in Qatar, then you won’t be allowed to leave the country. Please make sure any unpaid fines are settled before you travel. You can also pay your fines at the Ministry of Interior office at Hamad International Airport (map).

Solving problems