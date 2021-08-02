New Expat Workers Guide

As part of its effort to contain the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the State of Qatar has closed its borders and suspended land and air travel in March 2020. Since then, only the Qatari nationals, residents permit holders, and GCC nationals were permitted to enter the country.

The temporary travel ban continued until selected Qatar Visa Centers (QVC) started to reopen from November last year. This opened doors to people from other countries who are hoping to enter Qatar for work.

Many travellers were holding back their plans of coming to Qatar due to mandatory hotel quarantine. Today, the country has started issuing tourist visas and mandatory quarantine requirements are not required, giving renewed hopes to more people to land jobs in Qatar .

As to the question, “Is Qatar now accepting new expat workers? There is no direct answer to this so far. However, QVCs have reopened and are now accepting appointments for work visa applications. This means, those who are required to enroll their biometric data and undergo medical tests as part of their visa application process, may now complete them in the centers.

List of Qatar Visa Centers Now Open to Serve You

QVC Date Reopened Schedule of Operations Helpline Mumbai, India January 25, 2021 Monday to Friday, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Email info.ind@qatarvisacenter.com or call +91 44 6133 1333 Colombo, Sri Lanka January 20, 2021 Monday to Friday, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Email info.cmb@qatarvisacenter.com or call +94 117942999 Chennai, India December 16, 2021 Monday to Friday, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Email info.ind@qatarvisacenter.com or call +91 44 6133 1333 Manila, Philippines December 15, 2021 Monday to Friday, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Email info.mnl@qatarvisacenter.com or call +63 285282554. Islamabad, Pakistan December 14, 2021 Monday to Friday, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Email info.pak@qatarvisacenter.com or call +92 51 8439384 Kathmandu, Nepal December 10, 2021 Sunday to Thursday, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Email info.npl@qatarvisacenter.com or call +977 1 5970029 Delhi, Lucknow and Kochi, India December 3, 2021 Monday to Friday, between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Email info.ind@qatarvisacenter.com or call +91 44 6133 1333

Those coming to work in Qatar must complete their biometric enrollment, undergo medical examinations and sign their work contracts in their home countries before coming to Qatar.

As part of the biometric enrollment, applicants will provide facial image, fingerprints and iris scan while the medical tests would include vision check-up, certain blood test, X-Ray and the administration of Diphtheria and Tetanus vaccinations.

Appointments can be booked online at www.qatarvisacenter.com using the Visa Reference Number and Passport Number of the applicant at the visa center, date and time of applicants choosing.

Meanwhile, Qatar has started issuing Family Visit and Tourist Visas after MoI announced on July 8 that it would resume issuing tourist and family entry visas from July 12 this year.

