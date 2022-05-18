JPMorgan cuts U.S. GDP estimates for 2022 and 2023

By Liz Hampton and Sabrina Valle

FILE PHOTO: Stacked containers are shown as ships unload their cargo at the Port of Los Angeles

(Reuters) – JPMorgan on Wednesday cut its expectation for U.S. real gross domestic product for the second half of 2022 and for 2023.

The firm’s economic and policy research department cut its second half view to 2.4% from 3% and cut its first half 2023 target to 1.5% from 2.1% and for the second half of 2023 it cut its view to 1% from 1.4%.

It said there may be enough of a growth slowdown to lead to a gradual increase in the unemployment rate later next year, helping to relieve some wage pressures that have been building.

“In short, we forecast a soft landing, but are well aware that this outcome has rarely (if ever) occurred,” according to the research led by economist Michael Feroli.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Chris Reese)

