Just Eat Takeaway.com enters exclusive partnership with Domino’s in U.K

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Just Eat Takeaway.com said on Thursday it has exclusively partnered with Domino’s to become the only food delivery app to offer Domino’s pizza in the U.K. and Ireland, according to a statement.

“Our customer base of over 18 million and our extensive UK reach means we’re well placed to enable Domino’s to access new food orderers and incrementally grow orders,” Managing Director Just Eat U.K Andrew Kenny said in a statement.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; Editing by Toby Chopra)