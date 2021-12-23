The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from December 12 to 16 this year, amounted to 466 million and 888 thousand and 278 Qatari riyals.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department stated that the list of real estate traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, apartment buildings, a multi-use building and a multi-use vacant land.

Sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Doha, Al Wakra, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Thakhira.