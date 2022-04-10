Arman Melli newspaper: Mousavian’s failed assassination plot in Germany

Seyed Hossein Mousavian is a diplomat, a senior negotiator in the former Iranian nuclear power, and a founding member of the Moderate and Development Party. He is currently working as a researcher at Princeton University. Mousavian was Iran’s ambassador to Germany under Hashemi Rafsanjani, and under Khatami’s deputy secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council and a member of Iran’s nuclear negotiating team. In recent weeks, Mark Wallace, executive director of the Alliance Against Nuclear Iran, an extremist Republican politician and former US ambassador to the United Nations during the Bush administration, wrote letters to Princeton University President Christopher Ice Gruber threatening to fire Mousavi if he did not expel him. The US government and all legal and legal institutions will call for a financial boycott of the university.

Interview text

In recent weeks, there has been speculation and media controversy in the United States against you. In your book on Iran and the United States, you tell the story of two hypocritical operations to assassinate you in the 1980s. During your stay in the United States, you also witnessed counter-revolutionary and Zionist pressure on you in the United States, culminating in a letter from former US, Israeli, and British intelligence chiefs in the form of a letter from the “Alliance Against Nuclear Iran” to the president of Princeton University expelling you. They have come to somehow order the assassination of your character. Was there a plan for physical assassination or assassination of your character after the operations of the hypocrites in the 80’s and before immigrating to America?

Let me suffice with one thing for now. In 1998, one morning while I was working in my office at the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council, Mr. Ali Rabiee, the Executive Deputy Secretary of the Secretariat, inadvertently entered my office and raised an issue that shocked me. Serial killings had taken place at that time, and Mr. Ali Rabiee, known as “Agha Ebad,” was also a member of the three-member committee investigating the serial killings. The Supreme Leader also said that the perpetrators of the killings had links with foreign countries. The Judiciary of the Armed Forces also issued a statement confirming the affiliation of the perpetrators of the killings with US and Israeli spies. The Ministry of Intelligence had issued a statement in the same context.

Mr. Rabiee told me that the perpetrators of the serial killings had confessed in their confessions that they had planned to assassinate you during your mission in Germany, but that they had not succeeded. The issue was that the verdict of the Berlin court was issued in April 1997. As Mr. Rabiee explained to me, the serial murder team told me that they planned to assassinate me in Germany during the operation a few months before the Mykonos court verdict during the January 1996 holidays, around December 1996, as a “national martyr” in Iran. If I am buried, the relationship between Iran and Germany will be severed and thus the ruling of the Mykonos court will be ineffective. The operation team will not be able to find me.

Mr. Ebad’s question was, where were you lost in those days when they could not find you? I told Aghabad that a few months before the January holidays, I had planned to go on Hajj and Umrah to Karbala and Najaf during the holidays. Because the hypocrites were active in Iraq, I did not tell anyone my plan. I got a visa for a friend named Hojjatoleslam Hossein Shahmoradi and my wife and we went to Hajj Umrah. After the Umrah pilgrimage, I sent my wife to Iran because the trip to Iraq was dangerous. Mr. Shahmoradi and I went to Amman, the capital of Jordan, to drive to Karbala. After arriving in Amman, we were guests of the embassy friends for lunch. I rented a car with a driver. But after lunch, they said that a security agency informed Tehran that my trip to Iraq had been leaked and that as soon as I entered Iraq, our hypocrites would be captured, tortured and executed, so I had to return to Germany immediately and not even go to Tehran. I told my embassy friends to think.

Mr. Shahmoradi and I went to a room to rest and consult. I told Mr. Shahmoradi to do Istikhara. He said he knew one of the mystic scholars in Qom. He called and the result of Istikharah was that you should not give up your determination to travel, that cancellation is pure damage and will be irreparable. So without telling the embassy colleagues, we got in the car and went to Baghdad. We used to mention it regularly along the way. At 4 in the morning, I arrived at the door of the Iranian embassy in Baghdad. To my surprise, I saw Mr. Niknam, our Chargé d’Affaires in Iraq, walking down the street in front of the embassy. He hugged me and cried when he saw me. He said that in the evening, they informed our agency in Amman that you had left and would be captured by the hypocrites. I immediately went to the State Department and met with Abdul Jabbar al-Duri, the deputy consul. He reassured me until he heard that you were coming. He said that he was also an ambassador in Germany and that he had a good relationship with Mr. Mousavian. They will be our guests and you can rest easy. Finally, I did not sleep and I have been walking in front of the embassy since midnight. Anyway, we went to the shrines of the Imams in Karbala, Najaf, Kazemin and Samarra with Mr. Shahmoradi for a week, and … Mr. Ebad cried when he heard this story and said that in fact, your grandfather saved you from this assassination. Because if you were in Germany, you should be lying in the dirt now.

What is your analysis of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine? What are the consequences for Russia and the international equations related to Russia? This was in fact the main excuse for Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the possibility of the country joining NATO, or Russia pursuing other goals.

Russia had two key objectives in attacking Ukraine. His first goal was to push NATO away from its borders, which he had been trying to do since the collapse of the Soviet Union. This time, he wanted to poison both NATO and the former Soviet Union with a military offensive. Russia’s second goal is to change the equations of power on the world stage. It was clear to Moscow that the US-Soviet bipolar world after World War II had become the US unipolar world after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and that with the advent of China, the US-China bipolar world was taking shape. Thus, Moscow’s second goal was based on the hypothesis that it would achieve an immediate and rapid victory in the military offensive, and with this victory, it would be the key to a US-China-Russia tripolar world process. Now the United States and the West are trying to turn Ukraine into a swamp for Russia, and with the imposition of massive sanctions, Russia’s economy will collapse and not only end Putin’s authoritarian era, but Russia will disintegrate. However, Russia covers an area of ​​17 million square kilometers, while the total area of ​​the 27 EU member states is less than 5 million square kilometers.

What role did the United States play in this crisis? Why does the United States welcome Russia’s involvement in a protracted war?

Putin is looking for a great victory in Ukraine. If successful, Ukraine will become a de facto Russian colony.

The United States and NATO are certainly seeking to erode Russia’s war against Ukraine, which will result in, firstly, Ukraine becoming a ruin, and secondly, the hegemony of Russia’s military might collapsing, and, thirdly, costing the Russian economy billions of dollars. And, fourthly, Russia’s international and regional standing will be dramatically reduced. We have to wait for the result of this great duel between NATO and Russia. There is one point to note. William Burns, now the head of US intelligence, is a prominent, highly professional and expert Russian diplomat. He has previously served as US Ambassador to Russia. So it is conceivable that Americans operate with a perfectly professional and calculated plan.

What will be the relationship between Russia and the European Union after the Ukraine war? Will the distance created increase day by day?

If Putin’s scenario succeeds, Europe will lose the war. If the US-NATO scenario succeeds, Europe will win this war. Since the time of former German Chancellor Willy Brandt, Europe, especially Germany, has always looked east and sought a strong bond with Russia. In the second scenario, a weak Russia would create a historic opportunity for Europe to make great strides in its new relationship with Russia.

Can Putin be the forerunner of the new generation of repressive and authoritarian dictators of the 21st century who may encourage other dictators to follow suit?

To be fair, the United States, China, Russia, and Europe all pursue authoritarian policies in the 21st century; Each with a different style and lever. China with economic leverage, Russia mainly with military leverage, Europe mainly with economic leverage and the United States with economic-military leverage; They seek their own authoritarianism. However, if Russia does not succeed in this war, it will be a lesson for others to pay more attention to the lever of economic power, and if Russia wins; Military authoritarianism will be given more attention.

What is your analysis of Iran’s position on the Ukraine war? Were Iran’s positions in line with the realization of national interests?

A balanced policy for Iran is a three-pronged policy that: 1- opposes US and NATO expansionism, 2- does not participate in Western sanctions against Russia but opposes Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, and 3- plays an innovative and active role in peace and mediation. Play between Russia and Ukraine. I hope Iran adjusts its policy to this tripod.

Why is Russia sabotaging the outcome of the nuclear talks? What is Russia’s most important goal in these actions?

Russia is pursuing its own national interests. Russia’s current national and vital interest is military victory and the lifting of Western sanctions against Russia. Borjam is now a tool that could break Western sanctions against Russia. Therefore, it is natural that Russia wants to use this opportunity. If we do not have a correct understanding of the facts, there is no reason to blame Russia.

Under what circumstances have Iran and the West reached an agreement? From what positions have the two sides deviated that an agreement has been reached?

According to media reports and official statements, the technical and expert negotiations are over. The IAEA will present its technical report this week, indicating an agreement with Iran to resolve technical issues. As a rule, the final agreement must be announced after the meeting of the IAEA and before Nowruz, which will be subject to the final decision in Tehran and Washington. The end of the agreement is the result of the efforts of the negotiating team headed by Mr. Araghchi and Mr. Bagheri. To this day, it is baseless.

The recent attacks on Mr. Bagheri are also unfair and baseless. He and the rest of his team have worked hard in the past two or three months, and they should be appreciated, no matter what the outcome.

