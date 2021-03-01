Myanmar’s Suu Kyi faces new charges as protests continue

Protesters hold posters calling for Aung San Suu Kyi to be freed during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw on February 28, 2021.

A Myanmar court filed another charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, a lawyer acting for her said, as protesters marched in defiance of a crackdown by security forces that killed at least 18 people the previous day.

Suu Kyi, 75, looked healthy as she took part in a court hearing via video conferencing in the capital, Naypyitaw, though had perhaps lost some weight, and she asked to see her legal team, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters.

She has not been seen in public since her civilian government was toppled in a February 1 military coup, abruptly reversing Myanmar‘s transition to democracy.

She was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios. Later, a charge of violating a natural disaster law by breaching coronavirus protocols was added.

On Monday, a charge was added under a section of the colonial-era penal code prohibiting the publication of information that may “cause fear or alarm” or disrupt “public tranquillity”, Min Min Soe said.

The court hearing comes a day after security forces opened fire on unarmed demonstrators in four cities, with the UN saying it had credible information at least 18 people had died.

One person among a group of protesters crouching behind rubbish bins and other makeshift shields in Yangon, the commercial capital, was shot and had to be dragged away by others, according to video footage filmed by AFP.

“We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN human rights office, said.

UN rapporteur for Myanmar calls for arms embargo, sanctions over military coup 01:52

AFP independently confirmed eight deaths in Sunday’s violence, although there were fears the toll could be much higher.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a reliable monitoring group, estimated that about 30 people have been killed by security forces since the coup.

The military has justified its takeover, ending a decade-long democratic experiment, by making unfounded allegations of widespread fraud in last November’s national elections.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won the election in a landslide.

Deadly crackdown

Western powers have repeatedly condemned the generals and imposed sanctions, but the military has responded to the growing pressure at home and abroad by escalating its use of force.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets regularly over the past month to oppose the coup.

While the military has steadily increased the type of force used to try to contain the uprising, beginning with tear gas and water cannons, the weekend’s violence was the biggest escalation.

Protesters ‘coming out more and more’ 05:09

Unarmed protesters faced live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas.

Three men were killed and at least 20 others injured when security forces moved on a rally in the southern coastal hub of Dawei.

Local rescue worker Pyae Zaw Hein said the trio were “shot dead with live rounds”, while the injured were hit by rubber bullets.

But on Monday morning, protesters again took to the streets in Dawei.

Hundreds of people were arrested over the weekend with many in Yangon taken to Insein Prison, where many of Myanmar’s leading democracy campaigners have served long jail terms under previous dictatorships.

At least one journalist documenting Sunday’s assaults by security forces was beaten and detained further north in Myitkyina, a city at the headwaters of the Irrawaddy river, according to local outlet The 74 Media.

Another reporter was shot with rubber bullets while covering a protest in the central city of Pyay, their employer said.

Several journalists documenting Saturday’s assaults by security forces were detained, including an Associated Press photographer in Yangon.

The United States has been one of the most outspoken critics of the junta, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken again reacted with horror after Sunday’s violence.

“We condemn the Burmese security forces’ abhorrent violence against the people of Burma & will continue to promote accountability for those responsible,” Blinken tweeted, using the country’s old name.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)