The Ministry of Transportation announced the start of the trial operation of the first phase of the Lusail Tram on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Here are the most prominent information on services, names of stations and working hours.

The trial operation of 6 stations, all located within the orange line, will be available for use by the public, out of 25 stations in the four tram network lines.

The list of the six stations includes (Marina, Marina Street, Yacht Club, Esplanade, Energy City South, as well as Legtaifiya Station), which is a switching station that connects the tram and metro networks.

** Working hours: The

Lusail Tram will operate during the trial operation period in conjunction with the Doha Metro working hours

from Saturday to Wednesday: from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm

Thursday: from 6:00 am to 11:59 pm

Friday: From 2:00 pm to 11:59 pm

Passengers can use the trip card to travel on the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram without additional fees, and passengers must pass the trip card on the automatic reader on the tram when entering and exiting it to avoid paying additional fees

The ministry indicated that the step of operating the tram comes in line with its plans to provide a sustainable, integrated and multi-modal public transport system and to support the country’s hosting of an environmentally friendly and carbon-neutral World Cup.