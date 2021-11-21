His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the sisterly Sultan of Oman, who will arrive in the country tomorrow, Monday, for a two-day state visit.

His Highness the Emir and the Sultan of Oman will discuss at the Emiri Diwan ways to support and strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries and the prospects for their development, in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two brotherly peoples, in addition to discussing the latest developments on the regional and international arenas.

The relations between the two countries witness cooperation in the political, economic and other fields, and a common desire to continue building on what has been achieved in order to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples.

HE Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, said in an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) today that the relations between the two countries are based on solid and solid foundations, and are nourished by deep roots of the ties between the two brotherly peoples, stressing that these relations will witness More rapprochement during the visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman to the State of Qatar, tomorrow.

He noted that this historic visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, which is his second externally since taking power, and the meeting that his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, will hold with him, bears many indications for the bright future of bilateral relations at all levels and aspects. And the establishment of a stage that works to achieve the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

He said that this visit will carry with it many visions and projects that will work to strengthen and develop relations between the two brotherly countries politically, economically and culturally.

HE Najeeb bin Yahya Al Balushi, Oman’s ambassador to the country, described the relations between the two countries as “close brotherly”, pointing out in a statement to “QNA” that the Qatari-Omani relations are a model for cooperation between brothers, and the two leaders are keen to develop and develop them in various fields. Reaching the highest levels of cooperation and partnership in the service of mutual interest.

He stressed that the visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman to Qatar – which comes at the kind invitation of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, will address the multiple areas of cooperation between the two brotherly countries, and ways to develop and strengthen them to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the two brotherly peoples towards progress, development and growth, during which visions will be exchanged on a number of issues of common interest.

A few days ago, Ambassador Najib Al-Balushi praised the strength of the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries through important historical stations, saying during a meeting he gathered with journalists on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the renaissance of the Sultanate of Oman that it is a realization of the visions of the two wise leaders, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and his brother His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al The second Emir of the country, relations between the two countries are witnessing continuous development in various sectors.

Economic Relationships:

Trade exchange between Qatar and Oman has recorded a great leap in recent years, rising from two billion riyals in 2016 to 3.8 billion riyals in 2017, before reaching more than 6.8 billion riyals in 2019, recording a growth of 240 percent within two years.

The number of joint Qatari-Omani companies operating in the Qatari market reaches more than 350 companies operating in various sectors, including services, energy, industry and others, while most of the Qatari investments in the Sultanate are divided into stakes, alliances and partnerships in more than 200 Omani companies, in different sectors, according to Statements by His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, President of Qatar Chamber.

513 joint Omani-Qatari companies operate in both countries (361 of them are in Qatar); Contributed to the promotion of mutual investments between the two countries in agriculture, livestock, transport, communications, energy, tourism and education.