The goal of launching the pre-registration platform (www.ehteraz.gov.qa) is to make it faster and smoother for travelers arriving at all ports of entry into the country. The new procedures will be as follows:

In order to facilitate entry procedures into the country, the online pre-registration on Ehteraz website (www.ehteraz.gov.qa) has now become optional for citizens and residents. However, pre-registration is still mandatory for visitors (12) hours before travel to obtain a travel permit.