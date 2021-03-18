QATAR PASSPORT VISA FREE COUNTRIES 2021 FULL LIST

Qatar the beautiful and one of the most fastly developing Middle East country is currently enjoying the freedom of travelling to 96 countries and 15 partially recognised countries/territories visa-free or visa on arrival. It’s a pleasure presenting to you Qatar passport visa-free countries 2021 full list for your delight.

1. ARGENTINA – Capital – Buenos Aires, a Southern American country allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

2. ARMENIA – Capital – Yerevan, a Eurasia country located in southwestern Asia, allows Qatari citizens 180 days visa on arrival.

3. AZERBAIJAN – Capital – Baku, a Eurasia country allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa on arrival valid only at all Azerbaijani International airports.

4. BAHAMAS – Capital – Nassau. A Caribbean Island country situated in the continent of North America allows Qatari citizens 3 months visa-free entry.

5. BAHRAIN – Capital – Manama, an Island country in the Middle East allows Qatari citizens 14 days evisa on arrival.

6. BANGLADESH – capital – Dhaka, located in Asia, shared border with India and Pakistan, allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa on arrival.

7. BARBADOS – Capital – Bridgetown, a Caribbean Island country located in the continent of North America allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

8. BELARUS – Capital – Minsk, an Eastern European country allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa-free entry on condition that the traveller arrives and depart through the Minsk International Airport.

9. BENIN REPUBLIC – Capital – Port Novo, a West African country allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa on arrival. You must show evidence of an international vaccination certificate.

10. BOLIVIA – Capital – Sucre, this South American country that shared border with 5 countries, allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa on arrival.

11. BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA – Capital – Sarajevo, a country located in the western Balkan, Southeastern Europe, allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

12. BOTSWANA – Capital – Gaborone, a Southern African country allows Qatari 90 days visa-free entry.

13. BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – Capital – a British overseas territory located in the eastern Carribean Sea, allows Qatari citizens one month visa on arrival.

14. BRUNEI – Capital – Bandar Seri Begawan, a partly Island country located in South-East Asia, allows Qatari citizens 14 days visa-free entry.

15. CAMBODIA – Capital – Phnom Penh, situated in Southeast Asia allows Qatari citizens 30 days evisa on arrival.

16. CAPE VERDE – capital – Praia. This island country off the coast of West Africa allows Qatari citizens visa on arrival.

17. CHINA – Capital – Beijing, a country situated in the continent of Asia allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa-free entry.

18. COLOMBIA – Capital – Bogota, a southern American country allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

19. COMOROS – Capital – Moroni, an Island country situated in the Mozambique channels, close to Madagascar and Mozambique, enables Qatari citizens visa on arrival.

20. COSTA RICA – Capital – San Jose, a Caribbean Island country situated in the C

21. COOK ISLANDS – Capital – Avarua, a self-governing island country located in the South Pacific Ocean, allows Qatari citizens 31 days visa-free entry.

22. DJIBOUTI – Capital – Djibouti, A small country situated in the Northeast of Africa, allows Qatari citizens 31 days evisa on arrival.

23. DOMINICA – Capital – Roseau is a Caribbean country. Located in the continent of North America, neighbouring Haiti, allows Qatari citizens 21 days visa-free entry.

24. DOMINICA REPUBLIC – Capital – Santo Domingo, a Caribbean Island country situated in the continent of North America, allows Qatari citizens visa-free entry.

25. ECUADOR: This South American paradise with capital at Quito allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

26. EL SALVADOR – Capital – San Salvador, a small Central American country allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

27. ESWATINI – Capital – Mbabane, a Southern African country allows Qatari citizens 30 days of visa-free entry.

28. ETHIOPIA: Capital – Addis Ababa, the headquarters of the African Union enables Qatari citizens to enter on her evisa system for 90 days provided they came in through Addis Ababa Bole international airport.

29. GABON – Capital – Libreville, a Central African country allows Qatari citizens evisa on arrival.

30. GEORGIA: Capital -Tbilisi, a Eurasia country located at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia allows Qatari citizens one-year visa-free entry.

31. GUATEMALA – Capital – Guatemala City, a Central American country allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

32. GUINEA-BISSAU – Capital – Bissau, a West African country allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa on arrival.

33. HAITI – Capital – Port du Prince, located in the Caribbean, a North American country, allows Qatari citizens 3 months visa-free entry.

34. HONDURAS – Capital – Tegucigalpa, a Central American country allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

35. INDIA -Capital – New Delhi, a big Asian country allows Qatari citizens evisa on arrival.

36. INDONESIA: Capital – Jakarta, An Island country located in Southeast Asia allows Qatari citizens 30 days of visa-free entry.

37. IRAN: Capital – Tehran, The Islamic country located between Asia and the Middle East allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa on arrival.

38. IRAQ – Capital – Bagdad, a Middle East country located in Western Asia allows Qatari citizens visa on arrival.

39. JORDAN – Capital – Amman, an Arab country located in the Persian Gulf allows Qatari citizens 3 months visa-free entry.

40. KENYA -Capital – Nairobi, an East African country allows Qatari citizens 3 months evisa on arrival.

41. KUWAIT – Capital – Kuwait city, An Arab country located in the Persian Gulf allows Qatari citizens visa-free entry.

42. KYRGYZSTAN: Capital – Bishkek, The Eurasia country allows Qatari citizens evisa on arrival.

43. LAOS – Capital – Vientiane, an East Asian country allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa on arrival.

44. LEBANON – Capital – Beirut, a Middle East country located in western Asia allows Qatari citizens 6 months visa-free entry.

45. LESOTHO – Capital – Maseru, a Southern African country allows Qatari citizens evisa on arrival.

46. MADAGASCAR – Capital – Antananarivo, an Island country located off the southeastern coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean, allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa on arrival.

47. MALAWI – Capital – Lilongwe, a southern African country allows Qatari citizens visa on arrival.

48. MALAYSIA – Capital – Kuala Lumpur, a country located in South-East Asia allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

49. MALDIVES – Capital – Male, a chain of 1192 islands situated in the Indian Ocean South West of Sri Lanka and India, allows Qatari citizens visa on arrival.

50. MAURITANIA – Capital – Nouakchott, a large sub-Sahara African country allows Qatari citizens visa on arrival.

51. MAURITIUS – Capital – Port Louis, an island country in the Indian Ocean located in the continent of Africa allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

52. MICRONESIA: Capital – Palikir, is an island country situated in the western Pacific Ocean, allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa-free entry.

53. MONGOLIA – Capital – Ulaanbaatar, a landlocked country located in the continent of Asia between China and Russia, allows Qatari citizens one month visa on arrival.

54. MONTENEGRO – Capital – Podgorica, a country located in Southeast Europe, allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

55. MOROCCO – Capital – Rabat, a North African country allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

56. MOZAMBIQUE – Capital – Maputo, a country located on the southeast coast of Africa, allows Qatari citizens 30 days vIsa on arrival.

57. MYANMAR – Capital – Naypyidaw, formerly known as Burma located in the continent of Asia, allows Qatari citizens 28 days evisa on arrival.

58. NEPAL: Capital – Kathmandu, a South Asian country allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa on arrival.

59. NEW ZEALAND – Capital – Wellington, a country situated in the continent of Oceania east of Australia, allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

60. NICARAGUA – Capital – Managua, the largest country in Central America allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

61. OMAN – Capital – Muscat, a country located on the Arabian Peninsula allows Qatari citizens visa-free entry.

62. PAKISTAN – Capital – Islamabad, an Asian country allows Qatari citizens evisa on arrival. They call it Electronic Travel Authorisation.

63. PALAU – Capital Melekeok, is a group of Islands in the Micronesia area of Oceania south-east of Philippines, allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa on arrival.

64. PANAMA – Capital – Panama city, a northern American country allows Qatari citizens 180 days of visa-free entry.

65. PARAGUAY – Capital – Asuncion, a Central American country allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa on arrival.

66. THE PHILIPPINES – Capital – Manila, This island country situated in the continent of Asia allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa-free entry.

67. RWANDA – Capital – Kigali, a landlocked country located in Central /Eastern Africa allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa on arrival.

68. SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS – Capital – Basseterre, An Island country in the West Indies located in the continent of North America allows Qatari citizens evisa on arrival.

69. SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES – Capital – Kingstown, An Island country in the West Indies allows Qatari citizens one-month visa-free entry.

70. SAMOA – Capital – Pago Pago an island country located in the South Pacific Ocean allows Qatari citizens 60 days Entry permit on arrival.

71. SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE – Capital – Sao Tome, an island country off the coast of West Africa allows Qatari citizens 15 days visa-free entry.

72. SENEGAL – Capital – Dakar, a West African country allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa on arrival.

73. SERBIA – Capital – Belgrade, a country located at the intersection of Central and Southeast Europe, allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

74. SEYCHELLES – Capital – Victoria, an Island country located off the east coast of Africa allows Qatari citizens 3 months Visitor’s permit on arrival.

75. SINGAPORE – Capital – Singapore, this City-State situated in the continent of Asia allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa-free entry.

76. SOMALIA – Capital Mogadishu, is located in North-East Africa, neighbouring Kenya an Ethiopia, allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa on arrival.

77. SOUTH KOREA – Capital – Seoul, a country located in the continent of Asia allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa-free entry.

78. SRI LANKA – Capital – Colombo, an Asian country allows Qatari citizens 30 days evisa on arrival.

79. SUDAN – Capital – Khartoum, an Arab country located in the continent of Africa allows Qatari citizens one-month visa-free entry.

80. SURINAME – Capital – Paramaribo, a Central American country allows Qatari citizens evisa on arrival.

81. TAJIKISTAN – Capital – Dushanbe, a country located in Central Asia, allows Qatari citizens 45 days visa on arrival.

82. TANZANIA – Capital – Dodoma, an East African country allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa on arrival.

83. THAILAND – Capital – Bangkok, a country located in southeastern Asia, allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa-free entry.

84. TIMOR-LESTE – Capital Dili, is an island located in Asia allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa on arrival.

85. TOGO – Capital – Lome, a West African country allows Qatari citizens 7 days visa on arrival.

86. TUNISIA – Capital -Tunis, a North African country allows Qatari citizens 3 months visa-free entry.

87. TURKEY – Capital – Ankara, a European country located between Asia Europe and the Middle East, allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

88. TUVALU – Capital – Funafuti, an Island country located in the Pacific Ocean, in the continent of Oceania, allows Qatari citizens one month visa on arrival.

89. UGANDA – Capital – Kampala, an East African country allows Qatari citizens evisa on arrival.

90. UKRAINE – Capital – Kyiv, an Eastern European country allows Qatari citizens 90 days visa-free entry.

91. UNITED KINGDOM – Capital – London, allows Qatari citizens 6 months Electronic visa waiver.

92. UZBEKISTAN – Capital – Tashkent, a country located in Central Asia allows Qatari citizens 30 days evisa on arrival.

93. VANUATU – Capital – Port Vila, an Island country located in the continent of Oceania, allows Qatari citizens 30 days visa-free entry.

94. YEMEN – Capital – Sana’a, a Middle East country located at the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula allows Qatari citizens 3 months visa on arrival.

95. ZAMBIA – Capital – Lusaka, an East African country allows Qatari citizens evisa on arrival.

96. ZIMBABWE – Capital – Harare, a Southern African country allows Qatari citizens to evisa on arrival.

The following are partially recognised countries/territories that allow Qatari citizens visa-free entry or visa on arrival.

1. ASCENSION ISLAND: 3 months evisa on arrival

2. SAINT HELENA: evisa on arrival

3. SOMALILAND: 30 days visa on arrival.

4. TRANSNISTRIA: visa-free entry.

5. BERMUDA: visa-free entry.

6. PALATINE: visa-free entry.

7. HONG KONG: 30 days of visa-free entry.

8. MACAU: visa on arrival.

9. NORTH CYPRUS: 90 days visa-free entry.

10. SOUTH OSSETIA: visa-free entry.

11. MONTSERRAT: evisa on arrival.

12. PITCAIRN ISLANDS: 14 days of visa-free entry.

13. NIUE: 30 days of visa-free entry.

14. TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS: 90 days visa-free entry.

15. KOSOVO: visa-free entry

CONCLUSION ON QATAR PASSPORT VISA FREE COUNTRIES 2021 FULL LIST

It’s important to let everyone understand that if a country allows Qatari citizens to travel to any of the aforementioned countries visa-free or visa on arrival that does not authorise a potential traveller from having the basic travel requirements.

In a nutshell, when travelling endeavour to equip yourself with the following documents.

1. Your International passport with at least 6 months validity.

2. Your valid health certificate.

3. Evidence of return ticket.

4. Proof of accommodation arrangement.

5. Evidence of basic travelling allowance sufficient to cover your entire stay in that country of your choice.

Having these requirements will ensure that your departure and arrival will be stress-free.

That’s all on Qatar passport visa-free countries 2021 full list.

