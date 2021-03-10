* No need for time-specific appointment at Lusail drive-through centre

* Vaccination at QNCC is by invitation only



This is among the key information provided by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) through an advisory Monday.

The advisory, which explains various aspects of Qatar's National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, the current priority groups and how to get the vaccine, is available in multiple languages – Arabic, English, Urdu, Tamil, Tagalog, Malayalam, Nepali, Bengali and Hindi. The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) will notify people if their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered at the Lusail Drive-Through Vaccination Centre or a primary health centre. * What are the current priority groups eligible for vaccinations?

1. People aged 50 years and above regardless of their health conditions.

2. People with moderate chronic medical conditions.

3. Additional healthcare professionals and other key workers in different ministries and industries, including teachers and administration staff in education.

* Where can people get their vaccine and what is the process?

1. All 27 PHCC primary health centres: the vaccine is offered in all 27 health centres by invitation only according to the phased vaccination plan. The targeted groups will receive an SMS invitation to come to their health centre on a specified date and time.

2. Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC): teachers and school administration staff are being prioritised at QNCC. Additionally, the vaccine is offered to other professionals and key workers in different ministries and industries.