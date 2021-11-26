Tesla to invest $188 million to expand Shanghai factory capacity – Beijing Daily
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla plans to invest up to 1.2 billion yuan ($187.91 million) to expand production capacity at its Shanghai factory in a project that will last from December to April next year, the state-backed Beijing Daily newspaper reported.
The newspaper attributed the information to documents Tesla filed with the Shanghai government.
($1 = 6.3860 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
