Tesla to invest $188 million to expand Shanghai factory capacity – Beijing Daily

Tesla to invest $188 million to expand Shanghai factory capacity

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla plans to invest up to 1.2 billion yuan ($187.91 million) to expand production capacity at its Shanghai factory in a project that will last from December to April next year, the state-backed Beijing Daily newspaper reported.

The newspaper attributed the information to documents Tesla filed with the Shanghai government.

($1 = 6.3860 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

