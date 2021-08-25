Her Excellency Mrs. Marjan Kamstra, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the State of Qatar, thanked the efforts of the State of Qatar in evacuating Dutch citizens and residents safely from Afghanistan.

And she said – in a tweet on her Twitter account -: “We were able to safely transport our citizens who landed in Qatar after being evacuated from Afghanistan, which would not have been achieved without the valuable and generous assistance of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Her Excellency Mrs. Kamstra thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Her Excellency Mrs. Lolwah Al Khater, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Qatar continues to provide assistance to those stranded at Kabul airport.

Yesterday, the Government Communications Office affirmed that the State of Qatar has provided adequate housing and adequate health care for all evacuees from Afghanistan and are currently residing in the country temporarily, based on its moral commitment to humanitarian issues.

The Government Communications Office added that Qatar has facilitated the safe passage of Afghans, journalists, diplomats and representatives of international organizations.