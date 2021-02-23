His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with His Excellency Mr. Farqat Sidikov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs reviews cooperation relations with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan
His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with His Excellency Mr. Farqat Sidikov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who is currently visiting the country.