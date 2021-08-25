His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, attended the inauguration ceremony of the F-15QA fighter plane for the State of Qatar in the United States of America.

During his visit, His Excellency inspected the production line for manufacturing the F-15QA aircraft at the Boeing Defense, Space and Security Company, and this aircraft is characterized by the next generation of combat aircraft technologies, such as electronic flight controls, a full-glass digital cockpit, modern sensors, and radar technology. Developed, electronic warfare capabilities backed by digital engineering and advanced manufacturing, which make it a transformative leap for the F-15, the F-15QA will enhance the air superiority of the Qatar Emiri Air Force with more advanced fighters, range and payload than any other fighter.



This inauguration comes within the framework of cooperation between the Qatar Emiri Air Force and the US Air Force, where the first batch of F-15QA fighters will arrive in Qatar later this year after completing the initial training for the aircrews in the United States of America.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mishaal bin Hamad Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United States of America, His Excellency Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Aqeel Al Nabit, Commander of the Qatar Emiri Air Force, and a number of senior officers in the Qatar Emiri Air Force, and from the American side, Mrs. Heidi Grant, Director of the Qatar Emiri Air Force. Military Security Cooperation Agency and Mr. Michael L. Parsons, Governor of Missouri, Leanne Carrett, President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space, and Security, and a number of officers in the US Forces.