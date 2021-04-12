Today, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced 13 categories that are exempt from the decision to reduce the number of employees and workers present in the workplace in the private sector to 50%.

And she said through her Twitter account this Saturday evening: Based on the decision of the Council of Ministers in its meeting on April 7, 2021 and within the framework of re-imposing restrictions due to the Coronavirus (Covid 19) and in the interest of the safety of all citizens and residents, the following was decided:

Reducing the number of employees and workers present in the workplace in the private sector to 50% of the total number of employees in each entity, and the rest of the workers conduct their work remotely from their homes through the use of technical means.

* All meetings that are held for employees and workers in the private sector for those present at their place of work (remotely) using modern technical means, and if this is not possible, and in cases of necessity, the meeting will be with a number of no more than 5 people, taking into account the taking of measures and precautionary measures.

** Excluded from the application of this decision, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry:

1 – Food and ration outlets

2 – Maintenance companies

3- Factories.

4- Pharmacies and clinics.

5- Telecom companies.

6- Companies operating in state projects.

7- E-commerce companies.

8- Food distribution companies.

9- Petroleum stations.

10- Restaurants (only delivery and receipt of orders).

11- Financial institutions licensed by the Qatar Central Bank

12 – Bakeries.

13- Logistic services companies, companies operating in ports, airports, and customs services.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry clarified that this decision will take effect from Friday, April 9, and it is subject to amendment and updating according to developments and developments in this regard, and that any violation of the provisions of this decision exposes the perpetrators to legal procedures and accountability.