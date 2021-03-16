His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, made a phone call this evening with His Excellency Major General Mahmoud Tawfiq, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the call, they reviewed relations between the two brotherly countries and means of developing them, especially in the security field, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.