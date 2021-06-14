Today, the Qatari-Saudi Follow-up Committee held its third meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh.

The meeting was chaired by the State of Qatar, His Excellency Ali bin Fahd Al-Hajri, the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Affairs, while it was chaired by the Saudi Ambassador, Eid Al-Thaqafi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political and Economic Affairs.

The work of the committee comes in implementation of the will of the leaderships of the two countries – may God preserve them – and in accordance with what was included in the Al-Ula statement, and in a way that strengthens the bonds of the relationship between the two brotherly countries.