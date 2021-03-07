His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairman of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, this evening, witnessed the conclusion of the first round competitions of the Longines World Tour for Jumping Champions, which was organized by Al Shaqab, a member of the Qatar Foundation on The course of three consecutive days.

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser crowned the winners of the first places in the championship, where the Belgian knight Nils Bruinsels won the Grand Prix title after winning first place with the horse / Deluxe Van T & L / in the round that was held at a height of 160 cm from one round with a round of differentiation Italian Lorenzo Di Luca ranked second, and Canadian Eric Lamaze ranked third.

Today’s competitions were attended by His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Committee, and a number of senior officials and an audience of equestrian sports fans, amid precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /).