His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the sisterly Republic of Turkey, arrived in Doha this evening, on an official visit to the country, during which he will lead his country’s delegation at the meeting of the seventh session of the Higher Strategic Committee between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkey.

Upon his arrival at Doha International Airport, His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received by Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, Qatar’s Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser Al Thani and Dr. Mustafa Kokso, Ambassador of the Turkish Republic to the State.