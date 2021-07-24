The delegation of the State of Qatar at the opening of the Tokyo Olympics – Reuters

The flag of the State of Qatar flew high in the sky of Tokyo during the opening ceremony of the #Tokyo_2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, where the most supportive star, Tala Abu Jbara, rower and archer Mohammed Al-Rumaihi, was honored to carry the Qatar flag among the delegations of the world.

This is the first time that it is allowed to carry the flag for a male and female athlete from each country, while the tradition in the Olympic Games was previously that one person from the sports delegations of each country would carry the flag, whether he was a male or female player.

The State of Qatar will participate with 15 male and female players competing in 7 different sports, in the 32nd Summer Olympics “Tokyo 2020”, which will be hosted by Japan from July 23 to August 8.

Qatar will be represented in this tournament by athletics players Moataz Issa Barshim, Abdul Rahman Samba, Abu Bakr Haider Hassan, Abdul Rahman Saeed Hassan, Musab Adam Mahmoud, Ashraf Al-Saifi, Fimi Ogundwe, Rami Muhammad Ahmed Al-Rumaihi, weightlifter Faris Ibrahim Hassouna, beach volleyball players Sherif Younis Samba and Ahmed Tejan, and player Judo Ayoub Al-Idrisi, and swimmer Abdulaziz Al-Obaidli.



The Qatari women’s sport is represented by Bashayer Al-Manori in the 100m race, and Tala Abu Jbara, who is the first Qatari woman to participate in rowing competitions in the Olympic Games.

The Qatar Olympic Committee, under the slogan “We are all the support”, has launched its promotional campaign for the Qatari team participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. .