Summary about cost of living in DohaQatar: Family of four estimated monthly costs are 3,045$ (11,087QR) without rent. A single person estimated monthly costs are 869$ (3,164QR) without rentDoha is 37.65% less expensive than New York (without rent).

Summary about cost of living in Doha, Qatar:

  • Family of four estimated monthly costs are 3,734.35C$ (11,080.69QR) without rent (using our estimator).
  • A single person estimated monthly costs are 1,065.55C$ (3,161.73QR) without rent.
  • Doha is 18.85% less expensive than Toronto (without rent, see our cost of living index).
  • Rent in Doha is, on average, 7.92% lower than in Toronto.

  • Restaurants
    		 Edit Range
    Meal, Inexpensive Restaurant 25.00 QR 12.0050.00
    Meal for 2 People, Mid-range Restaurant, Three-course 200.00 QR 120.00650.00
    McMeal at McDonalds (or Equivalent Combo Meal) 25.00 QR 22.0030.00
    Domestic Beer (0.5 liter draught) 45.00 QR 35.0060.00
    Imported Beer (0.33 liter bottle) 45.00 QR 38.0060.00
    Cappuccino (regular) 17.16 QR 8.0030.00
    Coke/Pepsi (0.33 liter bottle) 2.90 QR 2.006.00
    Water (0.33 liter bottle) 1.36 QR 1.005.00

    Markets
    		 Edit
    Milk (regular), (1 liter) 7.10 QR 6.0012.00
    Loaf of Fresh White Bread (500g) 5.04 QR 3.0012.00
    Rice (white), (1kg) 6.54 QR 3.2512.00
    Eggs (regular) (12) 11.17 QR 4.8018.00
    Local Cheese (1kg) 35.32 QR 14.0080.00
    Chicken Fillets (1kg) 25.16 QR 12.0045.00
    Beef Round (1kg) (or Equivalent Back Leg Red Meat) 38.09 QR 24.0060.00
    Apples (1kg) 6.92 QR 4.0010.00
    Banana (1kg) 5.52 QR 4.0010.00
    Oranges (1kg) 6.12 QR 3.6115.00
    Tomato (1kg) 4.85 QR 3.008.00
    Potato (1kg) 3.83 QR 2.005.00
    Onion (1kg) 3.52 QR 2.006.00
    Lettuce (1 head) 6.06 QR 2.5015.00
    Water (1.5 liter bottle) 2.04 QR 1.503.00
    Bottle of Wine (Mid-Range) 100.00 QR 60.00200.00
    Domestic Beer (0.5 liter bottle) 29.29 QR 10.0050.00
    Imported Beer (0.33 liter bottle) 33.48 QR 15.0055.00
    Cigarettes 20 Pack (Marlboro) 24.50 QR 20.0030.00

    Transportation
    		 Edit
    One-way Ticket (Local Transport) 2.75 QR 2.005.00
    Monthly Pass (Regular Price) 150.00 QR 80.00250.00
    Taxi Start (Normal Tariff) 10.00 QR 8.0020.00
    Taxi 1km (Normal Tariff) 2.00 QR 1.505.00
    Taxi 1hour Waiting (Normal Tariff) 30.00 QR 20.0050.00
    Gasoline (1 liter) 1.61 QR 1.202.00
    Volkswagen Golf 1.4 90 KW Trendline (Or Equivalent New Car) 71,000.00 QR 65,000.0080,000.00
    Toyota Corolla Sedan 1.6l 97kW Comfort (Or Equivalent New Car) 69,517.24 QR 65,000.0080,000.00

    Utilities (Monthly)
    		 Edit
    Basic (Electricity, Heating, Cooling, Water, Garbage) for 85m2 Apartment 394.63 QR 250.00850.00
    1 min. of Prepaid Mobile Tariff Local (No Discounts or Plans) 0.70 QR 0.201.00
    Internet (60 Mbps or More, Unlimited Data, Cable/ADSL) 315.34 QR 250.00450.00

    Sports And Leisure
    		 Edit
    Fitness Club, Monthly Fee for 1 Adult 396.88 QR 200.001,000.00
    Tennis Court Rent (1 Hour on Weekend) 94.00 QR 50.00150.00
    Cinema, International Release, 1 Seat 35.00 QR 35.0065.00

    Childcare
    		 Edit
    Preschool (or Kindergarten), Full Day, Private, Monthly for 1 Child 2,670.67 QR 1,500.004,000.00
    International Primary School, Yearly for 1 Child 37,706.90 QR 28,500.0053,000.00

    Clothing And Shoes
    		 Edit
    1 Pair of Jeans (Levis 501 Or Similar) 231.72 QR 80.00500.00
    1 Summer Dress in a Chain Store (Zara, H&M, …) 218.81 QR 100.00400.00
    1 Pair of Nike Running Shoes (Mid-Range) 348.15 QR 190.00500.00
    1 Pair of Men Leather Business Shoes 350.56 QR 200.00600.00

    Rent Per Month
    		 Edit
    Apartment (1 bedroom) in City Centre 5,411.11 QR 3,500.009,000.00
    Apartment (1 bedroom) Outside of Centre 3,641.86 QR 2,500.006,000.00
    Apartment (3 bedrooms) in City Centre 10,659.57 QR 6,500.0016,000.00
    Apartment (3 bedrooms) Outside of Centre 6,922.22 QR 5,000.0011,000.00

    Buy Apartment Price
    		 Edit
    Price per Square Meter to Buy Apartment in City Centre 16,696.62 QR 10,000.0030,000.00
    Price per Square Meter to Buy Apartment Outside of Centre 12,167.97 QR 9,000.0020,000.00

    Salaries And Financing
    		 Edit
    Average Monthly Net Salary (After Tax) 10,370.77 QR
    Mortgage Interest Rate in Percentages (%), Yearly, for 20 Years Fixed-Rate 4.59 3.006.00

    Prices in Doha

    This city had 2886 entries in the past 12 months by 232 different contributors.
    Last update: June 2021
    Sources and References
    Insights (Premium)

    Would you like to live and work in Doha?

    Find a Remote Job
    React Developer – Remote
    qatar airways

    Toptal

    German/French Customer Service – Debrecen

    Logical Recruitment Partners

    Dutch Ad Strategist – Barcelona

    Logical Recruitment Partners

    German Customer Service Agent – Lisbon

    Logical Recruitment Partners

    … View More Jobs on Numbeo
    AD
    Moving to Doha? Explore:

    Distribution of expenses using our statistical modelTransportationClothing And ShoesSports And LeisureMarketsUtilities (Monthly)Rent Per MonthRestaurants8.5%25%12.1%40.5%

    Category Amount in USD
    Transportation 260.63
    Clothing And Shoes 110.47
    Sports And Leisure 385.83
    Markets 1,127.64
    Utilities (Monthly) 256.87
    Rent Per Month 1,828.81
    Restaurants 544.61
    Sign up for our newsletter:
    Your Email Address:
    Nearby cities:

    Cost of Living in  10.78 km
    Cost of Living in  56.16 km
    Cost of Living in  58.27 km
    Cost of Living in  76.95 km
    Cost of Living in  92.21 km
    Cost of Living in  107.74 km
    Cost of Living in  108.45 km
    This page in other languages:DeutschLebenshaltungskosten in Doha
    PortuguêsCusto de Vida em Doha
    ItalianoCosto della Vita a Doha
    FrançaisCoût de la Vie à Doha

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY