A U.S. attack on Iran wouldn’t be a single military event.

It would be the trigger for a chain reaction that spreads across energy markets, regional security, global alliances, and financial systems — faster than diplomacy can contain it.

Iran isn’t isolated. It sits at the center of the world’s most sensitive energy corridors, proxy networks, and escalation ladders. Any direct strike would immediately test red lines that have been carefully managed for decades — not just between Washington and Tehran, but across the entire Middle East and beyond.

