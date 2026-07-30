Home News Dubai’s $5 Billion Palm Jumeirah Is Rotting — The Collapse of the... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News Dubai’s $5 Billion Palm Jumeirah Is Rotting — The Collapse of the World’s Most Expensive Island By administratoir - 30 July, 2026 124 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Dubai’s $5 Billion Palm Jumeirah Is Rotting — The Collapse of the World’s Most Expensive Island RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Alex Krainer: Energy Wars, Dollar Endgame & Banking Crisis Japan’s Money Is Collapsing Putin’s Soviet Missiles Behind Ukraine Attacks? Russia’s Old Arms Make Comeback | Firstpost America LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment