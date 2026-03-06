Home News IRAN MORE THAN READY FOR GROUND WAR /Lt Col Daniel Davis NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News IRAN MORE THAN READY FOR GROUND WAR /Lt Col Daniel Davis By administratoir - 6 March, 2026 47 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter IRAN MORE THAN READY FOR GROUND WAR /Lt Col Daniel Davis RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kim Jung Un To Iran: “We Are Ready To Help, Just Say The Word” Iran Rejects Trump’s Negotiations — Middle East War Escalates Mojtaba Khamenei Is About to Become Iran’s SupremeLeader And Israel Has Already Marked Him for Death LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment