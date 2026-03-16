Home News Iran’s New Hypersonic Weapons Smash Through Iron Dome — Middle East Tensions... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News Iran’s New Hypersonic Weapons Smash Through Iron Dome — Middle East Tensions Explode By administratoir - 16 March, 2026 69 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Iran’s New Hypersonic Weapons Smash Through Iron Dome — Middle East Tensions Explode RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Trump’s massive climbdown on Strait of Hormuz; Iran says no to ceasefire | Janta Ka Reporter More setback for Trump as Iran strikes three ships in Strait of Hormuz | Janta Ka Reporter Why America is Losing the War With Iran (w/ John Mearsheimer) | The Chris Hedges Report LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment