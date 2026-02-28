Home News The USA Has No Idea About Iran | Nima R. Alkhorshid NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar FootballQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsTechnology NewsTop 10World News The USA Has No Idea About Iran | Nima R. Alkhorshid By administratoir - 28 February, 2026 18 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The USA Has No Idea About Iran | Nima R. Alkhorshid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ‘WILL BOMB ISRAEL, SHIPPING ROUTE’: First Arab Govt Joins War On Behalf Of Iran | Yemen | Houthis ‘WILL GO ALL-OUT’: Saudi Leads Arab Fury As Missiles Bombard 5 Gulf States Amid Iran Vs Israel-War BREAKING: Iran Missiles Hit the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment