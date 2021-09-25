$3.5 Trillion for the Build Back Better Agenda Is Much, Much Less Money Than You Think

Photo illustration: Elise Swain/The Intercept; Photos: Getty Images

If there’s one thing the corporate media has told us about the Democratic Party’s proposed Build Back Better agenda — the major initiative of the Biden administration, featuring significant investments in education, welfare, and more — it’s that it involves $3.5 trillion. Left out of the coverage, though, is one key issue: How much money is that, really? $3.5 trillion certainly sounds like a lot. Human brains aren’t equipped to understand numbers of this magnitude; in our regular lives, we never encounter 3.5 trillion of anything, let alone actual dollars. But the reality is surprisingly modest: $3.5 trillion is just 1.2 percent of the U.S. economy over the relevant time frame.

Join Our Newsletter Original reporting. Fearless journalism. Delivered to you. I’m in

The fact that the media has resolutely failed to provide this context is an act of true malfeasance. It contributes to public ignorance in general and supports the right’s favorite narrative of wild liberal profligacy. If the Build Back Better plan fails, or is significantly reduced in scope, the media’s behavior will be a big reason why. To start with, the $3.5 trillion represents a combination of new spending and tax cuts that would take place over 10 years. There are many examples of coverage that literally never mention this, even in higher-quality news outlets. When the Senate moved forward with the agenda in early August, NPR reported it had “narrowly endorsed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning in a 50-49 party-line vote.” The 10-year time period appeared nowhere in the piece. Later in the month, the New York Times ran an article with the headline, “House Passes $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan for Vast Expansion of Safety Net.” Like NPR, the Times never mentioned that this was $3.5 trillion over a decade. The same basic fact is missing here (New York Times), here (New York Times), here (Washington Post), here (Washington Post), here (Washington Post), here (Wall Street Journal), here (Wall Street Journal), and almost uniformly on television. But even more egregiously, the corporate media has failed to explain how much $3.5 trillion is in comparison to the most relevant metric, the size of the U.S. economy. The significance of this should be obvious: After all, $1,000 is a real expense if you make $10,000 a year, but not if you make $1 million.

MOST READ Leaked Grant Proposal Details High-Risk Coronavirus Research Sharon Lerner, Maia Hibbett ShadowDragon: Inside the Social Media Surveillance Software That Can Watch Your Every Move Michael Kwet White House Whistleblower Alexander Vindman: Trump-Putin Summit Not “Catastrophic” James Risen

No one can say exactly how big the U.S. economy will be over the next decade, but the Congressional Budget Office projects that the cumulative gross domestic product of the United States during the 10 years from 2022 to 2031 will be $288 trillion. The $3.5 trillion Build Back Better agenda is therefore just 1.2 percent of GDP. There appear to be no examples of this number appearing in corporate news coverage. Even members of the Democratic caucus in Congress almost uniformly fail to mention this — with the notable exception of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who noted recently on CNN: “We’re talking about close to $300 trillion [in GDP] over the next 10 years. This is 3 1/2 trillion, barely more than 1 percent of that.”