Gratuity could be a total of cash paid to a worker at the end of a period of employment. This facility is additionally obtainable in Qatar. Gratuity is calculated according to the lowest wage of workers which incorporates their basic earnings. These facilities provided by the govt. of Qatar for developing their nation, it’s one kind of gift cash that given by Qatari government for granting thanks. There are 3 varieties of gratuity facilities, below 5 years, between 5 10|to 10} years and higher than ten years. check out the below table to understand however specifically your gratuity becomes. Here is how to calculate your gratuity according to your Basic Salary?

If your service period is less than 5 years, then you will get 3 weeks of your salary as a gratuity.

Here is a simple formula: Basic Salary/30 (one month) X 21 days (three Weeks) x Year

For example: suppose you are working in a company for 2 years and your salary is 2000 Qatari Riyal then.

QR 2000÷30 = QR 66.66 (One day salary)

QR 66.66 x 21 = QR 1400 (21 Days Salary)

QR 1400 x 2 = QR 2800 (Your Total 2 Years of Bonus)

If your service period is between 5 to 10 years, then you will get 4 weeks of your salary as a gratuity.

This is also the same method as the method mentioned above, let’s seen an example here too.

Assume that your salary is QR 2000 and your total service period is 7 years.

Calculating formula: Basic Salary / 30 (one month) x 28 (4 Weeks) x Years

QR 2000÷300 = QR 66.66 (Your day salary)

QR 66.66 x 28 Day = 1866.48 (Your 28 days salary)

QR 1866.48 x 7 years = 13065.36 (Your Total 7 years of gratuity)

Checking your gratuity for yourself is essential.

If your service period is more than 10 years, then you will get 5 weeks of your salary as a gratuity.

Apply same formula as above mentioned; all you need to do is multiply by 5 weeks instead of 5 weeks.

Formula: Basic Salary/30 (One month) x 35 (Seven weeks) x Total Service Years

Let your salary be QR 2000 Riyal, and you have worked in a company for 12 years. How much gratuity will you get?

QR 2000÷30 = QR 66.66 (One months of salary)

QR 66.66 x 35 = QR 2333.1 (Your one years of gratuity)

QR 2333.1 x 12 years = QR 27997.2 (Your total gratuity)