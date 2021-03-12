To apply for Permanent Driving License:

Download the fill in the application form from the website https://portal.www.gov.qa/wps/portal. Submit the form, along with the required documents therein to the Medinat Khalifa Traffic Department. The documents to be submitted are: Copy of your ID.

Apply for New Driving License

Individuals, companies and government entities may submit a request to the General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior (MOI) to issue a new driving license.

The license issuance procedures include several steps to ensure the applicant meets all the legal terms and technical standards required to obtain a driving license.

The following terms shall be met to issue a driving license:

Age and physical fitness

Passing the driving test

For non-Qataris and GCC citizens : obtaining legal residence permit in the country

: obtaining legal residence permit in the country Reaching the legal age (18 years) for obtaining a driving license for light vehicle or a motorcycle

Reaching the legal age (21 years) for obtaining heavy driver’s license or licenses for the constructional and agricultural equipment

Offline Instructions

Download and fill out the paper form, then submit it to the General Directorate of Traffic or a driving school.

Attach the following documents:

Three recent color photos

To issue driving licenses for Qataris:

QID card and copy of it

Learning insurance for a period of three months for those who wish to learn on a private car

To issue driving license for non-Qataris:

Letter from the employer with approval on the application for a new license for the expatriate, identifying the type of license required

Passport of the expatriate and a copy of it

Copy of employer’s QID, in case of personal sponsorship

To issue driving license for people who are coming to Qatar for work and have residence permit and driving license in another country:

Driving license issued by the authority they belong to or by an authority that accepts driving licenses issued by them

To issue driving license for diplomatic delegates and international organizations:

Letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Copy of diplomatic card

Original license of applicant

To issue driving license for persons with disabilities:

Medical report issued by the MOI Medical Services Department

Pass eye test.

Pay appropriate fees.

Service Center

General Directorate of Traffic

Driving schools

Additional Information

Before issuing any type of driving licenses to non-Qataris, the person applying for a learning driving license is referred to the approved driving schools in the country to select the desired school.

Before issuing driving licenses to people who are coming to Qatar for work and have a residence permit and driving license in another country, applicants are referred to driving schools to be tested by an MOI success committee in order to ensure their ability to drive a vehicle. In case of passing the test, they are granted the required license, yet, in case of failure, there is another opportunity for test after which the applicant is enrolled in a full learning course through a driving school.

In case of persons with disability , applicants are referred, upon a letter by the Traffic Department, to the Medical Services Department after identifying the type of disability if it is visible. According to a medical report, such applicants are granted the required license as per the terms defined in the report, with a clear label added to the driving license to clarify the type of vehicle they are permitted to drive and a label is put on the vehicle as well.

, applicants are referred, upon a letter by the Traffic Department, to the Medical Services Department after identifying the type of disability if it is visible. According to a medical report, such applicants are granted the required license as per the terms defined in the report, with a clear label added to the driving license to clarify the type of vehicle they are permitted to drive and a label is put on the vehicle as well. In case of tourists and visitors holding valid international driving licenses , applicants may drive with such licenses for a maximum of six months. After that period, they have to refer to the licensing authority for approval. This is verified through the passport of the tourist or visitor to determine the date of entering the country.

, applicants may drive with such licenses for a maximum of six months. After that period, they have to refer to the licensing authority for approval. This is verified through the passport of the tourist or visitor to determine the date of entering the country. In case of GCC residents: Holders of valid driving licenses, issued from the GCC countries, and which are obtained by any foreigner staying in a GCC country and coming to Qatar for visit or tourism, may drive using such licenses for no more than three months.

Fees

Applicable fees are as follows: