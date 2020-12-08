Apply for Visit Visa for GCC Residents

Related services

This service enables individuals to submit family visa applications (family visits) to the Ministry of Interior (MOI) and follow up these requests online.

Online Instructions

Login with your smartcard to the e-services portal of MOI.

Select “Visa Services” then “Family Applications”.

Use “Service Options” page to display all the available options.

Select Visa Application type from available list next to “Application Type” option.

To submit new application, follow these steps:

Select “New Application” option to apply for new application, then click on “Next”.

Enter all expatriate details and relation.

Enter passport details and select relation.

Enter passport details of expatriate.

Enter email address to receive copy of application receipt for reference.

Attach the required documents and submit your application.

To follow up applications, follow these steps:

Select “Applications Follow up” to inquire about existing applications and follow up their status.

Click on “Next” to display all details of the application(s).

Additional Information

In case of following up the applications, the system displays a list of the applications previously submitted, along with the status of each application and the relevant documents, and the user may display all the details of the application.

In case of missing documents, the user can reattach them.

The user shall own a smart card to use the service.

This service can be obtained any time, once the user completes the transaction.

This service is also available on Metrash2 mobile app.

Fees

No fees are required for this service.