EMBASSY OF HAITI IN DOHA, QATAR
Haitian Embassy in Doha, Qatar
- ADDRESS
- P.O. Box 10812
Doha
Qatar
- TELEPHONE
- (+974) 3133 2215
(+974) 7731 2852
- FAX
- ambhaiti.qatar@diplomatie.ht
- WEBSITE
- SOCIAL MEDIA
- OFFICE HOURS
- HEAD OF MISSION
- Francois Guillaume II, Chargé d’Affaires a.i.
- CONSULAR SERVICES
- No information available
The consular section of the Haitian Embassy in Doha
CONTACT DETAILS FOR THE HAITIAN EMBASSY IN DOHA
- The Embassy of Haiti in Doha can be contacted by telephone on 3133 2215 and 7731 2852 as well as by email ambhaiti.qatar@diplomatie.ht. The consular section shares location as well as telephone number and email address with the embassy
OPENING HOURS
- The offices may be closed on Qatari and Haitian public holidays. Please contact the embassy to confirm the opening hours.
VISA, PASSPORT, AND CONSULAR SERVICES
- The embassy may provide a range of consular services such as visa and passport processing as well as document legalization. Please contact the office directly for information about which consular services they offer.
HAITI IN QATAR
- Haiti’s embassy in Doha is the sole Haitian representative in Qatar.
QATAR IN HAITI
- Qatar does not currently have an embassy or a consulate in Haiti.
HAITI AND QATAR ABROAD
- The Haitian embassy is one of 109 foreign representatives in Qatar and one of 109 foreign representatives in Doha. See more at the Qatar EmbassyPages. The Haitian embassy in Doha is one of 85 Haitian diplomatic and consular representatives abroad. See more at the Haiti EmbassyPages.
This page was last updated on 29 March 2020.
