Qatar- Mental health helpline manages over 12,500 calls since April launch

(MENAFN – Gulf Times) The mental health helpline has managed more than 12,500 calls since its launch in April this year, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has said.

Those who would like to have a confidential talk with a mental health expert can call the helpline at 16000.

Meanwhile, an infographic posted on the social media channels of the MoPH, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) yesterday highlighted what users of the service had to say about their experience.

Some 91% of users said video-consultation technology is an acceptable way to receive health services in the future, while 90% of them would recommend the service to a friend, relative or colleague, according to the infographic.

Also, 90% of the users were satisfied with the service, with 85% saying it was very easy to access the helpline.

The helpline is staffed by a team of mental health professionals who can provide assessment and support to callers through four main categories: children and parents, adults, older adults, and healthcare workers.

The helpline is available from Sunday to Thursday, 8am-7pm.

One can call the toll-free number 16000 for help: select the language, select 3 for HMC, and select 1 for HMC Urgent Consultation.

Qatar’s public healthcare providers marked World Mental Health Day on Saturday, raising awareness of stress, anxiety and other types of emotional distress.

The MoPH, in collaboration with HMC, PHCC, Sidra Medicine and Naufar, has launched a mental health and wellbeing awareness campaign under the theme ‘Are you OK?’ for encouraging people to talk more openly about their emotional wellbeing.

‘Are you OK? Are you feeling stressed or anxious; low or depressed? Having difficulty sleeping? Don’t be afraid to ask for help, the MoPH said through an advisory on social media, noting that the helpline is a free and confidential mental health and well-being facility for anyone feeling low, anxious, or depressed.

Prominent landmarks across Doha were also lit up in green to mark on Saturday to mark World Mental Health Day 2020.

