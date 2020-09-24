The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs has issued a guide to amend the profession, which includes the conditions of service and how to use it. The ministry confirmed that the auditors can apply for this service through the ministry’s website, and the auditors can apply for it through the representative, the person concerned or one of the authorized signatories with the attachment of the special documents According to a number of terms and conditions. The ministry said that the service is available for private and joint-stock companies, and the employee’s data registration must be in reference to the personal number, and the facility’s official bears full responsibility for the correctness of the data registered through the mandatory acknowledgment within the digital service. A copy of the identity card of the authorized signatory, a copy of the identity card of the applicant for modification, a copy of the establishment registration card, along with a copy of the municipality’s license, a copy of the commercial registration and scientific certificates certified by the official authorities must be attached.

The public can benefit from the service of issuing a new work license in an integrated manner using digital alternatives in all stages of the procedure without the need to review government service centers. The procedure includes any concerned person who is not under the sponsorship of the employer and wants to contract with it, as this requires submitting the application for regular and main professions and submitting the application With special supporting documents for sub-professions, this service is available for private and joint-stock companies, and the worker’s data must be recorded in terms of the employee’s personal number, and the facility’s official bears full responsibility for the correctness of the data registered through the mandatory acknowledgment within the digital service.

The guide included the attachments required for the service and included attachments that the system identifies automatically according to the type of request, and includes a copy of the establishment card, a copy of the passport and a valid residence, a temporary residence card for holders of the Qatari document, a copy of the academic certificates certified and translated, a license to practice a profession for medical specialties, a copy of the identity card of the current sponsor, a personal photo and a certificate Good conduct and behavior issued by the State of Qatar for joint stock companies, a letter of resignation or a statement of termination of services in the event of work in advance and the contract is an original copy along with an official letter from the company in the event of cancellation and additional documents required in addition to a letter of no objection from the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a diplomat under the sponsorship of his embassy and a letter Approval from the Supreme Council of Health for Medical Professions, a letter of approval from the Engineers-Engineers Admission Committee, a letter of approval from the Charitable Works Authority – Professions in Charitable Institutions, and a letter of approval from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education – Professions in Schools and a card for people with needsSpecial – people with special needs.

Data registration and in order to

complete this service, the identity of the establishment’s official must be verified to access the service through the OTP system and a valid bank payment card to pay the fees through the payment gateway by linking with a government website. The registration of the application data must be completed for the concerned person, the worker, and the request with the required attachments must be sent to the ministry for matching and auditing. Printing a book of criminal evidence for private companies and attaching a certificate of good conduct when available. Fees must be paid through the online payment gateway after approval. And attach a copy of the certified contract to complete the issuance of the permit. And print the permit through the ministry’s website.

Terms of Service Use

A number of conditions and controls must be met by all service users, and the employer must not have restrictions that prevent the procedures for changing the profession. As for the target groups, they are the private sector. The required attachments must also be fulfilled and indicated in the amendment request. As for the user of the service, one of those authorized to sign at the facility must be the facility official or a delegate authorized to sign. Applications for submission and approvals are subject to all the conditions announced by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs.