Beauty brand asks Thai customers to return discarded recyclables

For a decade, Biotherm has raised awareness on ocean conservation through its “Water Lovers” programme and partnerships with activists, artists and non-governmental organisations.

In Thailand, the French beauty brand has collaborated with GEPP for the second year of a recycling campaign. The relaunch coincides with World Oceans Day, which falls tomorrow.

GEPP’s vision is to help consumers and businesses in Thailand sustainably “manage” instead of “dispose” waste. The startup provides consultancy, data and analysis on effective waste management.

The GEPP Sa-ard digital platform spreads the word in educating people on how to manage waste, which starts by knowing and sorting trash that will significantly help reduce the use of environmentally damaging landfill and open burning.

The targeted trash in Biotherm x Gepp Sa-ard collaboration include discarded skincare bottles made from glass, 1 PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and 2 HDPE (high-density polyethylene).

(Photo © Jim Rosemberg for Biotherm)

People can drop them off at Biotherm’s counters in Central (Lardprao, Bangna, Pinklao and CentralWorld) and Paragon department stores. The bottles will be collected by GEPP and sorted for the recycling process until next May.

Biotherm uses recycled plastic for its packaging, which will be 100% fossil-free by 2025.

More ambitious goals have been set under the Live By Blue Beauty campaign, which expands on the legacy of the Water Lovers programme introduced in 2012.

The sustainability campaign was launched last year, to support the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030), in creating a better future for our oceans.

The Live By Blue Beauty 2030 commitments holistically cover renewable ingredients, ocean-respecting formulas, sustainable design solutions, and community empowerment.

Over the last 10 years, Biotherm has supported NGOs, such as Mission Blue founded by marine biologist Sylvia Earle, whose works include the protection of marine areas called “Hope Spots” essential for restoring a healthy ocean.

(Photo courtesy of Biotherm)

Other partners include Tara Ocean Foundation, Surfrider Foundation Europe, and Oceanographic Institute of Monaco.

Last year Biotherm announced a partnership with Plastic Oceans, a non-profit organisation whose goal is to change consumer behaviour, corporate and public policy, and foster solutions to plastic pollution.

The impact of plastic pollution, climate change and other environmental disruptions are reflected in its “A Voice For The Ocean” campaign, which underlines how phytoplankton are indispensable for a healthy ocean and that more than half of the oxygen produced on Earth comes from the free-floating, microscopic organisms.

Water is at the heart of Biotherm’s products as the signature ingredient Life Plankton originated from thermal springs of the French Pyrenees Mountains.

The brand uses its Blue Biotech expertise to produce more potent, more sustainable and more natural ingredients. Today more than 80% of its ingredients are of natural origins, and the goal is to achieve 95% biobased ingredients as well as 90% biodegradable skincare formulas by 2030.