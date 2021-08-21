H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this evening from President Joe Biden of the friendly United States of America.

During the call, they discussed the developments of events in the region, especially the latest developments in Afghanistan, and the two sides stressed the need to protect civilians, the peaceful transfer of power and easing tension in order to reach a comprehensive political solution to ensure security and stability for the benefit of the Afghan people.

The US President also expressed his thanks to His Highness the Emir for the State of Qatar’s contribution to the evacuation of civilians and its efforts in the peace process in Afghanistan.

In addition, the contact dealt with the strategic relations between the two friendly countries, and the prospects for their development and strengthening.