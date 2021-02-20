Qatar is planning to spend billions of dollars in massive investment to expand its LNG capacity by more than 50% to 126 million tons per year, Bloomberg Economic Agency said. In a report on Qatar’s LNG projects, the agency added that Qatar aims to be the largest producer of liquefied natural gas in the world for at least the next two decades, taking advantage of the increase in demand with the world’s plans to switch from oil and coal to cleaner gas energy. And that Qatar will be able to produce liquefied natural gas in the first stage of expansion at a low cost so that it is sustainable even if oil prices fall below $ 20 a barrel.