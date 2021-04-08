His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon, through visual communication technology.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), and after reviewing the report of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management regarding the plan to re-impose restrictions due to the Corona pandemic, and for the sake of health And the safety of all members of society, decided the following:

Firstly :

1- Reducing the number of employees present at the workplace in government agencies to 50% of the total number of employees in each entity, and the rest of the employees conduct their work remotely from their homes or upon request, according to the circumstances, with the exception of the military, security and health sectors.

2 – Reducing the number of workers present at the workplace in the private sector to (50%) of the total number of employees in each agency, and the rest of the workers start their work remotely from their homes, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in coordination with the concerned authorities, determines the necessary activities that are excluded from this decision.

3- All meetings that are held for employees and workers in the government and private sectors present at their place of work (remotely) shall be using modern technical means, and in case this is not possible, and in cases of necessity, the meeting shall be held with a number of no more than (5) persons, taking into account the taking of measures and measures Precautionary.

4- Continuing work to compel all citizens and residents upon leaving the house for any reason to wear masks, unless the person is present himself while driving the vehicle or with his family.

5 – Continued work to oblige all citizens and residents to activate the (EHTERAZ) application on smartphones when leaving the house for any reason.

6- Continuing the opening of mosques to perform the daily duties and Friday prayers, provided that Tarawih prayers are performed during the blessed month of Ramadan at home, and children under 12 years old are not allowed to enter, while adhering to the precautionary measures set by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, while continuing to close Toilets and ablution facilities.

7 – Preventing social gatherings and visits in closed places in homes and councils, and permitting the presence of a maximum of (5) people in open spaces, including those who have completed doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine.

8 – The continued permission for family members residing in the same house only in winter camps.

9 – Continued failure to hold weddings indoors and outdoors.

10 – Gatherings or sitting are not allowed in public parks, beaches, and the corniche, and individual sports such as walking, running and cycling are allowed, while continuing to close playgrounds and sports equipment in those places.

11 – Continuing work to oblige all citizens and residents when leaving and moving for any reason that no more than four people are in the vehicle, including the driver of the vehicle, with the exception of family members residing in the same house when leaving and moving in vehicles.

12- Continuation of work according to what was decided on reducing the number of people who are transported by buses to half the capacity of the bus, while taking precautions and precautionary measures.

13- Reducing the capacity of operating metro services by no more than (20%), stopping the operation of those services on Fridays and Saturdays every week, and reducing the capacity for operating public transport services by no more than (20%) with stopping the operation of those services in some lines and stopping Operating these services on Fridays and Saturdays every week, taking into account the closure of places designated for smoking, and not allowing food and drink to be consumed in the aforementioned transport.

14- Driving schools continue to be closed.

15- Closing theaters and cinemas.

16- Continuing to allow private educational centers and training centers to provide their services through remote communication programs only.

17- Closing nurseries.

18- Closing public museums and libraries.

19- Continuing to allow individual educational sessions to be held in centers designated for people with special needs, while adhering to special requirements set by the Ministry of Public Health.

20 – Continuing not to allow the training of sports teams, whether indoors or outdoors, with the exception of preparatory training for local and international tournaments approved by the Ministry of Public Health.

21- Obtaining prior approval from the Ministry of Public Health to organize local and international sporting events.

22- Postponing all conferences, exhibitions and events.

23- Continuing to work with the capacity of commercial complexes not exceeding (30%), and not allowing children under (16) years old to enter, and closing all chapels and changing rooms in these complexes, with the continued closure of all common restaurant yards within the commercial complexes, and allowing these restaurants By serving external orders or delivering them inside the restaurant.

24- Not to allow restaurants and cafes to serve food and drinks in open or closed places, and to allow them to provide those foods and drinks through external orders or to deliver them inside the restaurant or cafe.

25- The continued suspension of the rental services for boats, tourist yachts and pleasure boats, with the exception of rental services for family members residing in the same house, and owners of boats and personal yachts are obligated, in case they are used, that other than the family members residing in the same house are not present on board or the presence of (5) people with a maximum From non-family members, provided that they have completed the doses of the (Covid-19) vaccine.

26- The popular markets continue to operate with a capacity not exceeding (30%), and children under (16) years old are not allowed to enter, with these markets being closed on Fridays and Saturdays every week.

27- The continued operation of wholesale markets with a capacity not exceeding (30%), and children under 16 years old are not allowed to enter.

28- Closing beauty and hair salons.

29- The continued closure of amusement parks and all entertainment centers.

30- The continued closure of health clubs and physical training clubs, the stopping of massage services, saunas, steam rooms, Jacuzzi services, and Moroccan and Turkish baths.

31- The continued closure of all swimming pools and water parks.

32- Continuing to stop providing medical services in private health facilities, except in emergency cases, and allowing any of these facilities to provide some of their medical services that can be provided through modern means of communication.

33- Not to allow cleaning and hospitality companies to provide their services during working hours to the establishments contracting with them, to allow the provision of their services with a full capacity outside the working hours of those facilities, and to allow the provision of their services at home by one person only while adhering to the special requirements set by the Ministry of Public Health in coordination with the Ministry trade and Industry.

Second: In this regard, compliance with health requirements, procedures, precautionary measures and controls determined by the Ministry of Public Health should be taken into consideration.

Third: The Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and other government agencies, each in its own jurisdiction, shall take the necessary measures in this regard, to ensure compliance with health requirements and the established precautionary measures and measures.

Fourth: These decisions shall be effective from Friday 9/4/2021, until further notice.

The Council noted the measures that have been taken regarding the adoption of the distance education system, the suspension of student attendance in all public and private universities, schools and kindergartens, and the continuation of the current travel and return policy to the State of Qatar.

The Council calls on all members of society, citizens and residents, to assume responsibility by adhering to the precautionary measures and procedures and to avoid crowded places to maintain their safety and to limit the spread of this epidemic so that none of them are subjected to the penalties stipulated in Decree-Law No. (17) of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases, amended by law No. (9) of 2020, by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding (200,000) two hundred thousand riyals, or one of these two penalties.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of a draft law to issue a law on mediation in settling civil and commercial disputes, and to refer it to the Shura Council.

Second – Approval of the Minister of Education and Higher Education’s draft decision amending some provisions of Resolution No. 13 of 2020 regarding the annual calendar of schools for the 2020/2021 academic year.

According to the provisions of the project, the dates for the second round exams for all grades (first to twelfth – day and adult education) for the academic year 2020/2021, starting from 8/18/2021, until 8/26/2021.

The start of the employees’ attendance in schools for the academic year 2021-2022, starting from 8/16/2021.

Students start school for the academic year 2021-2022, starting from 8/29/2021.

Third – To approve the renewal of the term for appointing two judges for the Qatar International Court at the Qatar Financial Center.

Fourth – Approval of the draft second executive program for the educational and cultural cooperation agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the People’s Republic of China for the academic years (2021/2022 2022/2023 2023/2024).